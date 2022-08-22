Privacy Researcher: TikTok’s In-App Browser Tracks Users’ Activity in the Browser and Records Text Inputs

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bnm693d
08/21/2022 Spotlight on China: On August 18, security and privacy researcher Felix Krause published an article claiming that TikTok’s in-app browser tracks users’ activity in the browser and records text inputs