AS THE HAMMER COMES DOWN ☭ ALL THE SCUMBAGS CAN DO IS GASLIGHT [MAD MAXINE]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
54 views • 1 day ago

Et tu, (((Comment Freely)))⁉️ [holding this until the morning for BitChute; please check it out and see if the scumbaggery continues]


Not only have they denied VfB access to his own bloody comment section, now the comments that they aren't deleting are inaccessible❗


DO YOU REALIZE THAT EVERYTHING YOU DO ONLY EXPOSES YOU FURTHER⁉️


Someone on your staff has the pon farr, it seems - perhaps they should take a sabbitical from my account, as the comments coming in seem to trigger you beyond reason


You leave stupid SPAM comments for hours on my channel...but now NOTHING⁉️


ASSCLOWNS 🤡


Speaking of assclowns:


The OG title is "Stupid niggers shouldn't be in charge of anything" - this really misses the point; if they're just 'stupid', that gives an excuse for this asshattery...and we're just seeing the same gaslighting we always do - just in BLACKFACE 🤣


🚨ANSWER THE QUESTION: Maxine Waters (D-CA), was approached by Nick Sortor. He asked her a few honest questions, and she refused to answer any of them!


Whenever you confront these people on their delusion, they completely evade accountability! Waters summoned her aggressive aid, but Nick completely stood his ground! This is the pressure we need to apply on these Democrats! This was AMAZING NICK 🔥


https://www.threads.com/@iinfluencedyou/post/DLoOrg0RlvQ/video-answer-the-question-maxine-waters-d-ca-was-approached-by-nick-sortor-he-asked-he


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/SEJcBUkUmPla/


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9za5oc [thanks to https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/313457850/Maxine-Waters-dumb-looking-face 🖲]


https://researchdestroy.com/welcome-to-fear-city.pdf - very interesting reading

Keywords
gaslightingmad maxine watersnick sortoraiding and abetting criminalscomment freely censorship on bitchute
