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Trump Son of General Patton Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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79 views • May 10, 2022
8th Iyyar, 5782
May 9, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel!
There is a myth going around in the Patriot movement that President Trump is the son of General Patton.
1) You can make the case that they look similar.
2) They match DNA (M269)
The name Patton can be written in at least 4 ways.
So let's go and see what the Bible Code says on the matter, you are going to be in shock!
This video is called: Trump Son of General Patton Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"
Links:
Patton DNA
https://www.familytreedna.com/public/patton/default.aspx?section=ycolorized
Patton Crest
https://www.houseofnames.com/Patton-family-crest
Patton Speech
https://archive.org/details/GeneralPattonsSpeech
President Trump DNA M269
https://sequencing.com/am-i-related-to-trump
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
May 9, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel!
There is a myth going around in the Patriot movement that President Trump is the son of General Patton.
1) You can make the case that they look similar.
2) They match DNA (M269)
The name Patton can be written in at least 4 ways.
So let's go and see what the Bible Code says on the matter, you are going to be in shock!
This video is called: Trump Son of General Patton Bible Code.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"
Links:
Patton DNA
https://www.familytreedna.com/public/patton/default.aspx?section=ycolorized
Patton Crest
https://www.houseofnames.com/Patton-family-crest
Patton Speech
https://archive.org/details/GeneralPattonsSpeech
President Trump DNA M269
https://sequencing.com/am-i-related-to-trump
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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