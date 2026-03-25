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This version keeps every original precept in its exact sequence and number. Each entry has been tightened for clarity and conciseness by removing filler words, redundant phrases, and unnecessary elaboration while retaining 100% of the original meaning, intent, and information. No concepts were added, removed, or reordered.
Read this version of the Precepts https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/the-original-88-precepts-condensed
#88Precepts #NaturalLaw #RacialPreservation #WhiteSurvival #AryanPhilosophy
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