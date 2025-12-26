© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While everybody was caught up in “America Fest”
Trump was helping to usher in 6G under the “National Defense Authorization Act”
“This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and IMPLANTABLE technologies…
6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes.”
