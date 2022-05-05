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AUSTRALIAN VACCINE STAKEHOLDERS WE ARE COMING FOR YOU.SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS
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295 views • May 05, 2022
UK Action.
"The Labor Party and the Liberal-National Party have accepted $1 million each from the pharmaceutical establishment in this election cycle alone."
"The Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency, Ahpra, has been bullying medical practitioners into not reporting or even for talking about the harm they’re seeing. The TGA erased 98 per cent of the 800 vaccine deaths—98 per cent erased!—that physicians reported. The TGA did so without autopsy or suitable consideration of all the patient medical data. TGA, ATAGI and Ahpra are the three monkeys of the pharmaceutical industry: hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil."
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/australian-vaccine-stakeholders-quot-we-are-coming-for-you-quot-senator-malcolm-roberts_26FctU6bo4sczUU.html
"The Labor Party and the Liberal-National Party have accepted $1 million each from the pharmaceutical establishment in this election cycle alone."
"The Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency, Ahpra, has been bullying medical practitioners into not reporting or even for talking about the harm they’re seeing. The TGA erased 98 per cent of the 800 vaccine deaths—98 per cent erased!—that physicians reported. The TGA did so without autopsy or suitable consideration of all the patient medical data. TGA, ATAGI and Ahpra are the three monkeys of the pharmaceutical industry: hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil."
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/australian-vaccine-stakeholders-quot-we-are-coming-for-you-quot-senator-malcolm-roberts_26FctU6bo4sczUU.html
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