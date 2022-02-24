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Intensive (Thick) Gardening- Gary Null walks you through his gardening methods
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288 views • February 24, 2022
In this mini-tutorial, Gary thoroughly covers why you want to pick just one big leaf per plant so you can keep harvesting the same plant for months.
Also, info on mini vegetables, the myth of harvesting, and cover crops.
-from the archives of Gary Null
Also, info on mini vegetables, the myth of harvesting, and cover crops.
-from the archives of Gary Null
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