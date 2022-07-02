💡🧠😀Divergent Thinking is what we use when we create and invent. In this lesson you will use divergent imaginative thinking to see shapes in NEW and UNUSUAL ways. This lesson expands on the brainstorming we did in lesson 1 through adding in fluency, flexibility, originality, and elaboration. 👉Visit my website to download the 22 page PDF to go with this lesson. https://www.authenticallywe.net/post/divergent-thinking-lesson-2-thinking-outside-the-box

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‐ Made with Clipchamp and audio from StoryBlocks (summer rain, kids & family song2, and joyful ride)