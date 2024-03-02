Create New Account
It's All About $$$ For The Bidens
channel image
Son of the Republic
650 Subscribers
15 views
Published a day ago

The Biden [Crime] Family Saga Intensifies

* Joe & Jill surely were proud of this.

* All Joe did on 2020 campaign trail was deflect and deny.

* A scheme that grew into a family affair.

* The facts don’t support Hunter’s narrative.

* Joe’s approach: I knew nothing!


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (1 March 2024)

https://youtu.be/5dVOMifvgl4

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionchinamoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenimpeachmentbriberyextortionracketeeringscandalblackmailchicomprotection racketshakedowngreg kellyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guyforeign agent

logo

