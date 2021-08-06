What is the Sabbath Part 2

Project Truth Beam is challenging everyone to keep an open mind, free from you preconceived notions. The Bible says for us to test and prove all things. This is part 2 of part 2, where we go really deep in the matter of the Sabbath. This is a super detailed presentation on what is the Sabbath and all the history of how mainstream Christianity had lost touch with it. In this presentation you will see direct quotes from many people across thousands of years. You will see a lot of quotes from the Bible. Rest is what God did on the seventh day. We are all memorializing what God did during creation each week when we rest. I hope you enjoy this presentation! Please Subscribe, leave comments, and share this out to everyone you know. God Bless!