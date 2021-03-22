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We're Suing to End Twitter Censorship
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0 view • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor announces that he and his organization, American Renaissance, are suing Twitter for banning their accounts. The reason Twitter gave—“affiliation with a violent extremist organization”—is absurd. Twitter simply disagreed with the content of their tweets. Taylor explains that under the California Constitution, Twitter must protect free speech on its public forum. He notes that Twitter now claims it can kick anyone off, for any reason
First posted to YouTube on February 21, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on February 21, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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