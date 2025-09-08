Trump Expands War on Drugs and Considers Drone Strikes Inside Mexico

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News LIVE with Rick Walker:
The Trump Administration is considering drone strikes inside Mexico, as part of its crackdown on drug cartels. This comes as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela boil over, and Trump continues rhetoric about Fentanyl flowing from Canada. The approach has many experts and influencers wondering if there might be a hidden agenda. Live coverage tonight on Maverick News with Rick Walker.
Plus today's top news stories.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#trump, #drugs, #fentanyl, #mexico,