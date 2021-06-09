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11 parliaments move to boycott China’s Olympics; Microsoft appears to censor 1989 tank man image
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0 view • June 09, 2021
18M virus tests in three days. Empty supermarket shelves. This, as a new virus spike in a Southern Chinese city makes officials nervous. Lawmakers in the U.S., the European Union, and nine other countries take action to combat Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympics. The politicians are urging their governments to boycott the games. China’s censorship extends to the U.S. on the anniversary of a violent crackdown. Microsoft search engine Bing seemed to block an iconic image of China’s Tiananmen massacre on June 4th. Other countries report similar findings. A popular Chinese blogger is sentenced to eight months in jail. His punishment comes after he questioned official Chinese data — related to a recent border clash with Indian troops. And a giant U.S. military jet lands in Taiwan over the weekend. Contrary to the Chinese Regime’s so-called “wolf warrior” reputation, Beijing appeared oddly quiet following the American arrival.
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