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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 21, 2021
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520 views • July 22, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 21, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4eUYV372pHo/
The media is desperately attempting to bury and twist crucial points made by the Arizona Audit Team to the State Senate! Why are they so intent on hiding how your elections work? What are they so afraid of? And why are they giving Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs a free pass as she ignores her duty to ensure that our elections are secure? Despicable.
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 21, 2021 11:00PM PT https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/473
"Decertify them all!" ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://www.westernjournal.com/controversial-pennsylvania-voting-machines-just-got-decertified/
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Warns of Constitutional Crisis Over Fraud in 2020 Election https://www.trunews.com/stream/az-senator-wendy-rogers-warns-of-constitutional-crisis-over-fraud-in-2020-election
July 21, 2021 7:45PM PT
Thank you, President Trump!" ~ AZ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1416226642058354704
July 21, 2021 2:32PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1185
- List of Jan 6 political prisoners unlawfully held. Pray and let's get them freed! https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1twbUfHHQTfuRIqnGcu39yOsAo3SFCQnZ8Q6SwGd0-e0/htmlview
July 21, 2021 2:28PM PT https://twitter.com/AuditWarRoom/status/1417959618240663553
10th Amendment: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
July 21, 2021 1:53PM PT https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1417950823988989953
"REPLACE TRAITORS WITH PATRIOTS" ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers
July 21, 2021 1:04PM PT
"Important note, it doesn't matter whether you agreed or not. You need to comply or be indicted. A.R.S. 41-1503 has no caveat to accommodate your approval or opinions." ~ AZ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1416125794288504832
July 21, 2021 10:49AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1187
- AZ Senator Kelly Townsend to Epoch Times July 16, 2021: "There might be an argument that the “ambassadors” are not soliciting. In that light, I am recommending that everyone post a “No Trespassing” sign with the appropriate statute (in Arizona it is A.R.S. 13-1502) on their property to ensure that it is clear that vaccine ambassadors are not welcome. For apartment occupants, they can place the sign in their window. I also recommend that the home occupant not disclose if they are vaccinated, as we now see that in Illinois they are reporting a person’s status to the health department. They should tell the ambassador to leave the premises, and if they do not leave, then it is within their right in Arizona to contact their local law enforcement and ask for assistance to remove them. I also recommend they consider pressing charges against the ambassador for ignoring Arizona’s trespass law. Most states have similar laws such as having the statute listed on the sign, so check your statutes for the appropriate requirements for the law to be binding."
July 20, 2021 2:52PM PT
"Katie Hobbs removed AZ from the interstate compact and put us into the ERIC system, a non-profit group that provides info sharing re duplicate registrations.... " ~ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1417603157362835458
Senator Kelly Townsend's interview July 20, 2021 https://rumble.com/vk5led-the-real-story-oan-double-voting-in-az-with-sen.-kelly-townsend.html
Mike Lindell Offers $5 Million Reward to Any Cyber Expert Who Can Prove His Voter Fraud Data Invalid at Cyber Symposium August 10-12, 2021 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-offers-5-million-reward-cyber-expert-can-prove-voter-fraud-data-invalid/ "Mike Lindell is a patriot." ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1417952244000083970
Audit Numbers Justify Decertification https://oann.com/ariz-state-sen-rogers-says-audit-numbers-justify-decertification/
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/xy9wGSI
*For educational purposes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O4eUYV372pHo/
The media is desperately attempting to bury and twist crucial points made by the Arizona Audit Team to the State Senate! Why are they so intent on hiding how your elections work? What are they so afraid of? And why are they giving Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs a free pass as she ignores her duty to ensure that our elections are secure? Despicable.
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 21, 2021 11:00PM PT https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/473
"Decertify them all!" ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://www.westernjournal.com/controversial-pennsylvania-voting-machines-just-got-decertified/
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Warns of Constitutional Crisis Over Fraud in 2020 Election https://www.trunews.com/stream/az-senator-wendy-rogers-warns-of-constitutional-crisis-over-fraud-in-2020-election
July 21, 2021 7:45PM PT
Thank you, President Trump!" ~ AZ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1416226642058354704
July 21, 2021 2:32PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1185
- List of Jan 6 political prisoners unlawfully held. Pray and let's get them freed! https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/0/d/1twbUfHHQTfuRIqnGcu39yOsAo3SFCQnZ8Q6SwGd0-e0/htmlview
July 21, 2021 2:28PM PT https://twitter.com/AuditWarRoom/status/1417959618240663553
10th Amendment: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
July 21, 2021 1:53PM PT https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1417950823988989953
"REPLACE TRAITORS WITH PATRIOTS" ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers
July 21, 2021 1:04PM PT
"Important note, it doesn't matter whether you agreed or not. You need to comply or be indicted. A.R.S. 41-1503 has no caveat to accommodate your approval or opinions." ~ AZ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1416125794288504832
July 21, 2021 10:49AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1187
- AZ Senator Kelly Townsend to Epoch Times July 16, 2021: "There might be an argument that the “ambassadors” are not soliciting. In that light, I am recommending that everyone post a “No Trespassing” sign with the appropriate statute (in Arizona it is A.R.S. 13-1502) on their property to ensure that it is clear that vaccine ambassadors are not welcome. For apartment occupants, they can place the sign in their window. I also recommend that the home occupant not disclose if they are vaccinated, as we now see that in Illinois they are reporting a person’s status to the health department. They should tell the ambassador to leave the premises, and if they do not leave, then it is within their right in Arizona to contact their local law enforcement and ask for assistance to remove them. I also recommend they consider pressing charges against the ambassador for ignoring Arizona’s trespass law. Most states have similar laws such as having the statute listed on the sign, so check your statutes for the appropriate requirements for the law to be binding."
July 20, 2021 2:52PM PT
"Katie Hobbs removed AZ from the interstate compact and put us into the ERIC system, a non-profit group that provides info sharing re duplicate registrations.... " ~ Senator Kelly Townsend https://twitter.com/AZKellyT/status/1417603157362835458
Senator Kelly Townsend's interview July 20, 2021 https://rumble.com/vk5led-the-real-story-oan-double-voting-in-az-with-sen.-kelly-townsend.html
Mike Lindell Offers $5 Million Reward to Any Cyber Expert Who Can Prove His Voter Fraud Data Invalid at Cyber Symposium August 10-12, 2021 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/mike-lindell-offers-5-million-reward-cyber-expert-can-prove-voter-fraud-data-invalid/ "Mike Lindell is a patriot." ~ AZ Senator Wendy Rogers https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1417952244000083970
Audit Numbers Justify Decertification https://oann.com/ariz-state-sen-rogers-says-audit-numbers-justify-decertification/
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/xy9wGSI
*For educational purposes.
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