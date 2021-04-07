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** SUPERVILLAIN BILL GATES ** Where Are The Heroes When You Need Them? - Reese
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371 views • April 07, 2021
Bill Gates: From Entrepreneur to Supervillain
Barry Brownstein
– July 8, 2020 – American Institute for Economic Research
- Article: https://www.aier.org/article/bill-gates-from-entrepreneur-to-supervillain/
-- Bill Gates is regretting things left undone. Gates is sorry he hasn’t done “more to call attention to the danger” of a pandemic.” In an interview, Gates said, “I feel terrible. The whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimize the damage.”
For his critics, rather than minimizing the damage, Gates has done too much to set a course of action having disastrous unanticipated consequences. Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, has become a supervillain.
- Cony'd --
Billionaire “philanthropist” Bill Gates is working on a diabolical scheme that extends well beyond vaccinating the entire planet and depopulating the Third World.
Pop culture media darling Bill Gates is a real life Supervillain
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supervillain-bill-gates-plans-to-block-out-the-sun/
Barry Brownstein
– July 8, 2020 – American Institute for Economic Research
- Article: https://www.aier.org/article/bill-gates-from-entrepreneur-to-supervillain/
-- Bill Gates is regretting things left undone. Gates is sorry he hasn’t done “more to call attention to the danger” of a pandemic.” In an interview, Gates said, “I feel terrible. The whole point of talking about it was that we could take action and minimize the damage.”
For his critics, rather than minimizing the damage, Gates has done too much to set a course of action having disastrous unanticipated consequences. Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, has become a supervillain.
- Cony'd --
Billionaire “philanthropist” Bill Gates is working on a diabolical scheme that extends well beyond vaccinating the entire planet and depopulating the Third World.
Pop culture media darling Bill Gates is a real life Supervillain
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supervillain-bill-gates-plans-to-block-out-the-sun/
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