被放射性污染的PCR棒
49 views
OCA
Published Yesterday |

这个简短的证明是去年由一位来自德国的勇敢女性上传到Twitter的，大约10分钟后被Twitter删除。我保存了这段视频，不久后就把它忘了。正如最近发现的那样，整个Drosten PCR测试是基于科学欺诈，并被世卫组织列为检测冠状病毒感染的 "黄金标准"。

whobiowarfaregold standardpcrpcr testdrostenpcr fraud

