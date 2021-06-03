HYPERINFLATION IS COMING AND IT’S ABOUT TO GET REALLY BAD! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW!!

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2021 has been a challenging year for everyone but we’re only half way through and with hyperinflation on the horizon it looks like things are about to get a lot more difficult. Lumber, plastic piping, meat, oil and gas all going up in price is just the tip of the iceberg and society right now is cruising along in the Titanic. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Scott Berdahl of Snowline Gold about the hyperinflation that is coming, what it will mean for the precious metals sector and most importantly what you can do to prepare for the inevitable.
To learn more about Snowline Gold visit:
https://snowlinegold.com
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Source:
https://www.baystreet.ca/commodities/4743/Price-Of-Gold-Rises-On-Inflation-Fears