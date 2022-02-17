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The Ottawa False Flag Trap Was Set Today as Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino Labelled Truckers Violent and Dangerous
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100 views • February 17, 2022
Truckers in Ottawa, be very careful as the the trap has been set. Today during a press conference Marco Mendicino, Justin Trudeau's Minister of Public Safety demonized the remaining Truckers as radical, ultra-right wing fundamental extremists with ties to the Coutts, Alberta blockade, where they had a number of people arrested with a cache of (RCMP planted weapons) and four of them are charged with conspiracy to commit murder of the RCMP officers and they have ties to an inside group of Truckers at the Ottawa Protest. If I wasn't a Conspiracy Theorist, I would say that this sounds like a conspiracy. All I am saying is for our brother truckers up in Ottawa to keep their heads up for any suspicious looking characters. Trudeau is a caged animal and needs help from his Masonic brothers.
Related video:
Federal ministers discuss use of Emergencies Act in response to blockades – February 16, 2022
CPAC YouTube
https://youtu.be/hogPkIctPZ0
My related video on the Liberal Mole:
An Ex-Staffer For Minister of Public Safety (Marco Mendecino) Has Infiltrated the Truckers PR Team
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kYsucAaCzsjS/
Trucker Leadership Mole's Twitter
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Related video:
Federal ministers discuss use of Emergencies Act in response to blockades – February 16, 2022
CPAC YouTube
https://youtu.be/hogPkIctPZ0
My related video on the Liberal Mole:
An Ex-Staffer For Minister of Public Safety (Marco Mendecino) Has Infiltrated the Truckers PR Team
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kYsucAaCzsjS/
Trucker Leadership Mole's Twitter
https://mobile.twitter.com/PawlakDagny
Linked In
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dagny-pawlak-872bb2214/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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