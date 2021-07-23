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Is There Truth In The Headlines? with Karyn Turk | Flyover Conservatives
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11 views • July 23, 2021
#KarynTurk #BehindTheHeadlines #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "FlyoverYoutube" for 10% off)
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Mrs. Florida 2016 spent 30 days in federal prison for fighting to defend her mom from guardianship overreach. Now, after going through as bad a situation as someone can go through she is more dangerous than ever because she is now... fearless.
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Karyn Turk's Instagram:
https://sorbos.org/
Iggy Turk's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/iggyturk/
Karyn Turk's Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Headlines-Conservative-Beauty-Culture/dp/1637580088
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "FlyoverYoutube" for 10% off)
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mrs. Florida 2016 spent 30 days in federal prison for fighting to defend her mom from guardianship overreach. Now, after going through as bad a situation as someone can go through she is more dangerous than ever because she is now... fearless.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Karyn Turk's Instagram:
https://sorbos.org/
Iggy Turk's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/iggyturk/
Karyn Turk's Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Headlines-Conservative-Beauty-Culture/dp/1637580088
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