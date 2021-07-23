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Is There Truth In The Headlines? with Karyn Turk | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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11 views • July 23, 2021
#KarynTurk #BehindTheHeadlines #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.

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Mrs. Florida 2016 spent 30 days in federal prison for fighting to defend her mom from guardianship overreach. Now, after going through as bad a situation as someone can go through she is more dangerous than ever because she is now... fearless.
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Karyn Turk's Instagram:
https://sorbos.org/

Iggy Turk's Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/iggyturk/

Karyn Turk's Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Headlines-Conservative-Beauty-Culture/dp/1637580088
Keywords
interviewfloridaamericaconservativespodcastpatriotsusaunited statesamericandavidunited states of americaflyoverflyover conservativesstacywhiteddavid whitedstacy whiteddavid and stacy whitedwake up speak up show up
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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