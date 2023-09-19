God is not the author of confusion!

1Thess lesson #136. Temporary spiritual gifts established the early church and assisted the apostles with the completed canon of scripture. A study within 1Corinthians chapters 12, 13 & 14 highlight the exact nature and use of temporary spiritual gifts. Never forget, Satan developed religion as his trump card.
