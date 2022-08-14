Power vs. Force - Dr. David Hawkins Interview part 1

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Recently posted from in the New Realities archive this is a never seen before interview....Part 2: https://youtu.be/Kl7OHvh6GEk Look for Alan Steinfeld's new book Making Contact: https://www.amazon.com/Making-Contact-Preparing-Realities-Extraterrestrial/dp/1250773946
Dr. Hawkins was a unique visionary with deep spiritual realizations. His pioneering efforts for a "Map of Consciousness," is presented in his book Power vs. Force (1995), now translated into over twenty–five languages. In this discussion Hawking outlines a scientific framework by which to understand the inner terrain of spiritual levels as delineated by saints, sages, and mystics that have not been defined before. He outlines a "Map of Consciousness" and its depiction of each level’s emotional tone, view of God, and view of life. For example, "Fear" views God as punitive, whereas "Love" views God as loving. . The "Map of Consciousness" illumines heretofore unknown aspects of consciousness. With each progressive rise in the level of consciousness, the "frequency" or "vibration" of energy increases. Thus, higher consciousness radiates a beneficial and healing effect on the world, verifiable in the human muscle response which stays strong in the presence of love and truth. In contrast, non–true or negative energy fields which "calibrate" below the level of integrity induce a weak muscle response. This stunning discovery of the difference between "power" and "force" has influenced numerous fields of human endeavor: business, advertising, education, psychology, medicine, law, and international relations. Subscribe to NewRealities for the latest in Consciousness and Spirituality: http://www.youtube.com/user/NewRealit...Show less