VIRUS - music composed by Steve Montgomery

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This composition was developed with a darker cinematic, atmospheric tone that is inspired by the events happening today.
Learn more about the products of Triple Spiral Audio and more awesome developers here: https://www.triplespiralaudio.com/
One of my tracks was also released on new Triple Spiral Audio Album: https://triplespiralaudio.bandcamp.co...
Subscribe to my Youtube Channel 'KrazeTV' here: http://bit.ly/KrazeTV
If you like synth music, cinematic, or ambient music check out my project INFINITE MINDSCAPE Here: https://amzn.to/2VFEXFY
If you want to check out my horror music project called DARKMOOD - click here: https://amzn.to/2KkNPLK