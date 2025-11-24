The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 414 - Battle Of Wills

In this video message I want to talk about the “WILL” of man. An online AI summary describes the WILL as, “Human will is the mental faculty that allows individuals to make choices and decisions, distinguishing them from automatic reactions to stimuli. It's an internal freedom, often called "free will," that implies the capacity for self-determination and moral responsibility for one's actions, though some philosophical views, like determinism, argue this freedom is an illusion. This internal faculty is central to the concepts of choice, purpose, and action in many philosophical and theological traditions.” This MENTAL FACULTY enabling us to make decisions and choices is at the very core of WHAT DIRECTS the course of our life. The philosophical view that Humans DON’T have FREE WILL is contrary to what God’s Word has to say. Right from the beginning in Genesis 2:16-17 God gave Adam a command that required the agency of FREE WILL and CHOICE to be present in the Man. When God said to Adam, “Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat: 17But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, you shall not eat of it: for in the day that thou eat of it you shall surely die” he was placing a CHOICE before Adam. Obey me and Trust what I say or DON’T and suffer the consequences. Now later Eve CHOSE from he FREE WILL to DISOBEY what God had said. Note how the command was given to Adam BEFORE Eve was created. It was Adam who instructed Eve to NOT EAT from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil NOT God. EVE chose to disobey her Husband’s command and thus God’s COMMAND.

What this shows us is that FREE WILL to CHOOSE Good from EVIL is given to MANKIND right from the start. People are free to exercise the WILL to CHOOSE what they SAY and what they DO and people have been doing this right from the Garden. It is clear from History that the vast majority of people have chosen to exercise their WILL “AGAINST” God and NOT FOR God!





