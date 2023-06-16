Industry's "Regrettable Substitution" | Is CARB 2 Plywood Toxic? Is Engineered Wood Toxic?

Links below, along with a definition of "synergistic," which I should have explained!





Our book: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





How to Research Everything: https://non-toxic-home.org/latex-allergy-posts/f/the-cult-of-scientisms-researcher-bias-video





Non-Toxic Paint Article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/non-toxic-paint-latex-free-paint





Non-Toxic Paint Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/zero-voc-paint-is-toxic-%7C-drywall-alternatives





Proof Latex Is Toxic: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/is-natural-rubber-latex-toxic





AFM Safecoat Sealant: https://amzn.to/3Pzwi5B





Less EMF: https://www.aitsafe.com/go.htm?go=1&afid=51784&tm=90&im=1





How to Test Products: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-to-test-products-for-personal-tolerability





Correction: I stated "joists" but meant "studs."





Synergistic: In regards to chemicals, this is referring to the fact that when chemicals are combined individually or as a whole, including in a person, the impacts are not the same as the individual chemical. The whole is different from the sum of the parts.





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We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





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