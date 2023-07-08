Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
General Michael Flynn on the Threats and Opportunities Facing Our Nation
channel image
GalacticStorm
2056 Subscribers
Shop now
87 views
Published 21 hours ago

The Eric Metaxas Radio Show | General Michael Flynn on the Threats and Opportunities Facing Our Nation


General Flynn says he met with President Trump a couple weeks ago & they discussed ‘guarding the vote’ in 2024:

“As a military guy, as a warrior, as a General, you have to plan & you have to put together & pull together all the resources that you have, & we’re doing that..” 💥


source

https://rumble.com/v2ye108-gen.-michael-flynn-on-the-threats-and-opportunities-facing-our-nation.html

Keywords
general michael flynnmessage to americanseric metaxas radio showguarding the vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket