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Australia: Gallows brought and driven around Melbourne [19.11.2021]
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159 views • November 19, 2021
Note: Meanwhile in Denmark?... ZZzzzzzzz...
Symbols Are Their Downfall - With This Instrument Their End
Gitmo - Guantanamo Bay Detention Center:
- where They Come One
- they Come All
- to Gitmo
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in friendship with @TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
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James in Tribunals - Executions – Deaths – Resigns - Crimes against Humanity
Gallows brought and driven around Melbourne for communist Dictator Dan Andrews
https://t.me/KimOsboel/622
https://t.me/GitmoTV/4988
Symbols Are Their Downfall - With This Instrument Their End
Gitmo - Guantanamo Bay Detention Center:
- where They Come One
- they Come All
- to Gitmo
supported by @GitmoTV
in friendship with @TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
powered by @ExposeThePEDOSendTheCABAL
https://t.me/tribunalsandexecutions/340595
Telegram (https://t.me/tribunalsandexecutions/340595)
James in Tribunals - Executions – Deaths – Resigns - Crimes against Humanity
Gallows brought and driven around Melbourne for communist Dictator Dan Andrews
https://t.me/KimOsboel/622
https://t.me/GitmoTV/4988
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