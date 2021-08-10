© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED - BMJ STUDY LINKED TO COVID VACCINE MAKERS
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • August 10, 2021
Detective Dempsey is here to expose some hidden links between a published study cited in a recent new story on Yahoo News and the pharmaceutical companies that make COVID 19 vaccines. You’ll be surprised to see how these links are kept hidden by the journal that published the study and the media that advertised it for pushing vaccine mandates.
Story Link: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/airlines-not-going-vaccine-mandates-171013024.html?.tsrc=fp_deeplink
Study Link: https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4677
To stay informed, visit https://www.ernestdempsey.com/ at least twice a week.
Story Link: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/airlines-not-going-vaccine-mandates-171013024.html?.tsrc=fp_deeplink
Study Link: https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4677
To stay informed, visit https://www.ernestdempsey.com/ at least twice a week.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.