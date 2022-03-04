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Everything Is Fake: Hollywood Actors Treat U.S. Like Bad Theatre
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383 views • March 04, 2022
David J. Harris Jr. joins the Stew Peters Show to discuss Joe Biden's State of Failure and the clapping seals of Congress who are happy to obsess and cry over Ukraine while ignoring the corruption at home.
The 2016 election woke David up, but the 2020 steal solidified his commitment to America First and battling the communist insurgency.
Check out David's work through his website:
https://davidharrisjr.store/
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
The 2016 election woke David up, but the 2020 steal solidified his commitment to America First and battling the communist insurgency.
Check out David's work through his website:
https://davidharrisjr.store/
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
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