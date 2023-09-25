BEWARE! Oct 4 Emergency Broadcast System

Turn off all ways they can transmit near you on October 4th and 11th from 2-4 PM Mountain Time. Fershur, get all cell phones far away, in Faraday cages, wrapped in foil... turn off all radios and televisions or get far, far away from them during those periods.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.