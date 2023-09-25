Create New Account
BEWARE! Oct 4 Emergency Broadcast System
Turn off all ways they can transmit near you on October 4th and 11th from 2-4 PM Mountain Time. Fershur, get all cell phones far away, in Faraday cages, wrapped in foil... turn off all radios and televisions or get far, far away from them during those periods.

