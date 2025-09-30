BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
♦️"It's right out of the UN's Agenda 2030."
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
137 views • 22 hours ago

♦️"It's right out of the UN's Agenda 2030."

🔴Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp: Brit Card, the UK's new mandatory digital ID, is "about surveillance and control".

♦️"The next step on from here is digital money... all linked to your digital ID."

♦️"Step out of line, say something they don't like, and they will switch you off. No travel, no car, no spending, no life."

♦️"And if you agree to it, you are agreeing to shackle yourself to a life without an ounce of freedom henceforth."

🔴STUPIDITY IS A CHOICE NOT STATE OF BEING

⚡𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗧⚡
🔥WHAT THIS GLOBALIST CULT OF PARASITES AND SHEOPLE DID TO OUR SOCIETY🔥
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 🛡🔥𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐅EAR 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐔𝐑𝐄🔥🛡
                                                       

Keywords
agenda 2030digital idits right out of the uns
