♦️"It's right out of the UN's Agenda 2030."
🔴Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp: Brit Card, the UK's new mandatory digital ID, is "about surveillance and control".
♦️"The next step on from here is digital money... all linked to your digital ID."
♦️"Step out of line, say something they don't like, and they will switch you off. No travel, no car, no spending, no life."
♦️"And if you agree to it, you are agreeing to shackle yourself to a life without an ounce of freedom henceforth."
