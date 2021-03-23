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The Chosen One
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20 views • March 23, 2021
The is a hymn that I wrote years ago that I decided to record today with just my voice and the piano. Music has always been a way for me to destress. I really do not know what I would do without it. It is such a blessing to be able to immerse myself in music when the cares of the world and what is going on in it get to be too overwhelming for me. I grieve for the people of this world. Those that are suffering. I pray for you.
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