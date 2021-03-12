BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Good news for those who want to see the swamp drain!
The Revelator
The Revelator
99 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
350 views • March 12, 2021
If identifying everyone in the swamp seems overwhelming, this video series will immediately reduce the complexity. You will learn who is good vs. bad, and who is in power vs. who is neutralized. This method of giving status has the potential of generating hope. Source video(s): The Line Must Be Drawn Here - Star Trek First Contact (69) Movie CLIP —> My Swamp Creature Series (in order) 1. Was the Benghazi hearing scripted? —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/lyw5W1twx6t1/ 2. What happened to Elijah Cummings? —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9UnqJphAKHv/ 3. Learn to identify swamp creatures on sight —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/BY66m6haidTK/ 4. When they hang it will be because of Benghazi —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/bz0BWCDu2oux/ 5. PA Tom Wolf is getting impeached, sued and defied —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/5q3QUkjO67JL/ My Funny Videos The unintended consequence of Confrontational Mask Videos —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/gN5KDSmftHju/ Why Trump's silence is powerful —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Yqod18fHONz/ The truth through body language (the Inauguration vs the funeral) —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/b271Rm4frbLG/ NDA Footage from the Gates COVID think tank —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/IOHfucaYNFWw/ My Body Language Analysis Videos The truth through body language (the Inauguration vs the funeral) —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/b271Rm4frbLG/ The truth through body language (Dr. Steve P Infowars Interviews) —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/xV0oM8uwZtTF/ Hillary feared this interview put her head in a noose —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/4RzpNCMRn0Sn/ Call to Action Videos MOST heating systems use electricity. Here's what you can do —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/1ywpW07NMc5E/ Warning: Children are unsafe in certain schools —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/pPwlGGWfyj9H/ PA Tom Wolf is getting impeached, sued and defied —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/5q3QUkjO67JL/ Summary video excerpts It was cover for bringing NESARA/GESARA online —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIwqRaoZvJNc/ Trump's border wall poison pill —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/nDsMYEGHxyAe/ Biden is enriching vicious criminals —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8BsmxKwjOSj/ Trump's CPAC 2021 State of the Union declaration —> https://www.bitchute.com/video/eZkBhnPjubsX/
Keywords
swampdraintherevelator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy