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PART 2 Don't TOUCH THE STOVE! IT'S HOT! W PGV
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3 views • August 25, 2020
Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/08/those-who-would-give-up-essential.html
Advice reading: John Locke Second Treaties of Civil Government
http://www.nlnrac.org/earlymodern/locke/documents/second-treatise
read out loud at Libri Vox
ttps://librivox.org/two-treatises-of-civil-government-by-john-locke/
Would you accidentally serve Satan and not know it? Would you want some one to tell you if you did so you could quickly STOP! That is what ministers, friends, neighbors are suppose to do. NO! That is the Devil! Don't touch a Hot stove you will burn your hand! That is What this upcoming video, this blog SCREAMS! Don't Touch The Stove! It's HOT!
But Wait! Don't leave without "A Way Out a way to Avoid the System"!
Obey God. Obey the Constitution. Submit to your government: The Founding Fathers. There is no other government. We are all equal! World War Three
Catherine Austin Fitts – Buy Gold for Dark Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1270&;v=HdfYJHglBLo&feature=emb_logo
World Bank Drops COVID Bombshell—Presidents Expose What They Just Implemented! This IS Takeover!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKk09mAbMag&;feature=emb_logo

A Way out,Catherine Austin Fitts,Entrainment,Frequencies,Globalist Crypto Currencies,Greg Hunter,IMF,Klondike Gold Rush,Lisa Have,Technocracy,USA Watchdog,World Bank,farming,organic living,homesteading,resistance chicks,masfaith3,Leah and Michelle,Real Money Gold and Silver coins,crypto death,fiat scam,World News,News Commentary,European News,Benjamin Franklin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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