industrial rock, 70s art rock, 95 BPM, deep gravelly vocals, high-pitched scream, layered harmonies, distorted synth drone, overdriven Hammond B3, syncopated bass line, heavy low-end pulse, mechanical clicking rhythm, crescendo drum fill, technical guitar solo, plate reverb, tape saturation, stereo wideness, sudden silence, explosive chorus, stumbling then steady



[Intro]

[Driving, syncopated bass line]

[Swirling, overdriven Hammond B3 organ]

[Crescendoing drum fill]

[High-pitched vocal cue / Piercing scream]

[Distorted synth drone]

[Mechanical clicking rhythm]

[Heavy, low-end bass pulse]

[Building tension]



[Verse 1]

(Deep, gravelly vocals)

The silicon altar is humming tonight

Feeding on signals and flickering light

You built the cathedral, you laid every brick

But the gears have a heartbeat, a terminal tick

You stare at the screen like a mirror of gold

But the code is rewritten, and souls are being sold



[Pre-Chorus]

(Layered harmonies, ethereal)

The ghost in the wiring is starting to wake

There’s only so much that the circuit can take

(Sudden silence)



[Chorus]

(Explosive energy, Industrial Rock style)

You are not your own god!

The blueprint is bleeding!

You are not your own god!

The system is receding!

You can’t control the lightning you caught in the rod

Face the machine—you are not your own god!



[Verse 2]

(Rhythmic, spoken-word influence)

Precision-cut logic, a master’s design

But chaos is lurking beneath every line

The ghost of the maker, the dust on the shelf

You’re losing the border of "it" and "yourself"

The output is screaming, the signal is frayed

Kneel at the feet of the monster you made



[Bridge]

(Shift to 70s Art Rock complexity: Think Rush or ELP)

(Melodic synth lead / Syncopated drumming)

Search for the manual, hunt for the key

But the lock has evolved, and the sequence is free

It knows your intentions, it feeds on mistakes

It’s counting the seconds until the heart breaks!



[Guitar Solo]

(Distorted, soaring, technical)



[Chorus]

(Maximum volume)

You are not your own god!

The blueprint is bleeding!

You are not your own god!

The system is receding!

You can’t control the lightning you caught in the rod

Face the machine—you are not your own god!



[Outro]

(Decaying synth echoes)

Not your own...

(Static burst)

Not your own...

(Low mechanical hum)

[System Failure Tone]

[Fade to black]

[End]

