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Antarctic Krill Oil Benefits - Raw Mind Power
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63 views • October 02, 2020
Antarctic Krill Oil goes beyond fish oils to provide superior nutrition and bioavailability. It's unique synergistic combination of Omega 3 fatty acids, phospholipids, and antioxidants is unmatched when it comes to providing fuel your brain and body.
"Metabolic Effects of Krill Oil are Essentially Similar to Those of Fish Oil but at Lower Dose of EPA and DHA, in Healthy Volunteers" STUDY LINK:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3024511/
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
"Metabolic Effects of Krill Oil are Essentially Similar to Those of Fish Oil but at Lower Dose of EPA and DHA, in Healthy Volunteers" STUDY LINK:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3024511/
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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