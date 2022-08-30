Kash Patel: Entire Raid on Mar-a-Lago Was to Prevent Disclosure of Declassified Russiagate Documents

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BOOM! Kash Patel: This Entire Raid on Mar-a-Lago Was to Prevent Disclosure of Declassified Russiagate Documents that Implicate FBI!
Kash Patel: As we’ve said from the beginning. We got out 60% of the documents from the Russiagate investigation. 40% remained. President Trump declassified those specific documents. And this entire raid on his house I believe was to prevent the disclosure, now that the government gangsters are back in charge, of their corrupt activities from Russiagate on down. Because now that they have an open FBI intelligence investigation they will shield any release of documents because they will say we have an open investigation. Congress has a lot of work to do and I’m glad whistleblowers are coming forward. They need to be doing so in droves.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1hw1lz-kash-patel-entire-raid-on-mar-a-lago-was-to-prevent-disclosure-of-declassif.html