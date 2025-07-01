There's the Road: Go Back to Brooklyn

https://CurseIsrael.com

https://eugenicide.com/therestheroad.mp4

https://eugenicide.com/wanderingjew.mp3

Your bread's unleavened but you're a sinner

Judean mountains; lazy Jordan river

You're few, you're older, & you're full of sleaze

Your enemies breed faster, like a hive of bees





There's the road, go back home

To the place where you belong

Back to Khazaria; no more drama

Go back home; there's the road





Now Jesus said your proselytes were

Twice the Hellions than ye yourselves are

You got the boot a hundred & nine times

One-ten's an even number, as you exit Palestine





There's the road, go back home

To the place where you belong

Back to Brooklyn; you really put your foot in

It this time; well, there's the road





You hear the missiles in the morning from the Houthis

The radio reminds you that their drones are on the way

As you realize the airport's closed you get a feelin'

That you should've flown out yesterday, yesterday





Now it's too late to go back home

I guess for you the world's gone wrong

Murderers & liars, you killed Messiah

Hell is your home; there's your road





Yeah it's too late to go back home

You won't repent. Your heart is stone!

Too proud to bother, you're of your father

Hell is your home, & there's your road.