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Whistleblower Nurses Watch Vaccines Kill Babies In Hospital
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134 views • December 10, 2020
Dec 10, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones opens the archives to shine light on the whistleblower nurse interview where Michelle Rowten witnessed vaccines were stopping children from breathing. See the original video here:
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd24c1adb1edc72a2187ea2
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd28b900a5b60759002a2f6
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones opens the archives to shine light on the whistleblower nurse interview where Michelle Rowten witnessed vaccines were stopping children from breathing. See the original video here:
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd24c1adb1edc72a2187ea2
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fd28b900a5b60759002a2f6
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