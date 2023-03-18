WHO: COVID-19 Will Be Over As Public Health Emergency This Year
“We are certainly in a much better position now than we have been at any time during the pandemic. I am confident that this year we will be able to say that COVID-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern. We are not there yet.”
