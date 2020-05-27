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CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) Clinical Trial for Covid-19 in Ecuador: Interview with AEMEMI President
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162 views • May 27, 2020
On the total success of the preliminary clinical trials with Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) for Covid-19, interview one of the protagonists, Dr. Mauricio Quiñónez Mendoza, President of AEMEMI (Association of Ecuadorian Doctors in Integrative Medicine).
The first preliminary data confirmed by notarial deed of more than 100 Covid-19 Cases recovered with CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) by AEMEMI doctors in Ecuador.
AEMEMI, its website:
https://www.aememi.org/
Clinical studies are being carried out in more than 6 countries at the same time, finally, after so much effort to convince the health authorities of these countries they have dared to carry out scientific studies.
Thanks to Dr. García, Dr Mauricio and the AEMEMI Doctors for their fight and for demonstrating that they are true doctors caring for sick people.
These studies are based on a preliminary study of 104 patients between the ages of 8 and 84 who tested positive for Covid-19, some of them already very ill with needs for respirators and UCIS. Most took the preparation orally and a minority intravenously.
97% of the patients were asymptomatic after the 4th day and 3% recovered at home on the following days.
The link of the notarial certificate of the trial:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f2958v0OIkOwdyqUO13W3xPEOQD5vzJC/view
VIDEO SOURCE: La Voz de EL ORO (Ecuador):
https://www.facebook.com/lavozdeeloro/videos/755441698328291/
Thanks to this Radio for letting us share its video.
RESEARCH and INFORMATION shared by ANDREAS KALCKER:
https://andreaskalcker.com
The first preliminary data confirmed by notarial deed of more than 100 Covid-19 Cases recovered with CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) by AEMEMI doctors in Ecuador.
AEMEMI, its website:
https://www.aememi.org/
Clinical studies are being carried out in more than 6 countries at the same time, finally, after so much effort to convince the health authorities of these countries they have dared to carry out scientific studies.
Thanks to Dr. García, Dr Mauricio and the AEMEMI Doctors for their fight and for demonstrating that they are true doctors caring for sick people.
These studies are based on a preliminary study of 104 patients between the ages of 8 and 84 who tested positive for Covid-19, some of them already very ill with needs for respirators and UCIS. Most took the preparation orally and a minority intravenously.
97% of the patients were asymptomatic after the 4th day and 3% recovered at home on the following days.
The link of the notarial certificate of the trial:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f2958v0OIkOwdyqUO13W3xPEOQD5vzJC/view
VIDEO SOURCE: La Voz de EL ORO (Ecuador):
https://www.facebook.com/lavozdeeloro/videos/755441698328291/
Thanks to this Radio for letting us share its video.
RESEARCH and INFORMATION shared by ANDREAS KALCKER:
https://andreaskalcker.com
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