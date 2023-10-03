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A word from our lovely Jesus concerning the bride and the church
Isaiah 5:45 For thy Maker is thine husband; the Lord of hosts is his name; and thy Redeemer the Holy One of Israel; The God of the whole earth shall he be called.
Hosea 2:16 And it shall be at that day, saith the Lord, that thou shalt call me Ishi; and shalt call me no more Baali. {Ishi (My Husband) Baali (My master)}
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