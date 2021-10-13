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WE OUTNUMBER THEM 10,000 TO 1 - Rise Up, People!
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201 views • October 13, 2021
The Plan has been foiled. Many people are catching on to the Lying Clowns out there.
Rise Up. "We outnumber them 10, 000 to 1" and they work for us & not the other way around. Think about that.
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Rise Up. "We outnumber them 10, 000 to 1" and they work for us & not the other way around. Think about that.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe
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