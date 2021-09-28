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Never Submit! Never Tap Out! Never Say Uncle!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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101 views • September 28, 2021
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They Are Trying To Get Us To Say “UNCLE”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1vzQxK1wro&;feature=share&fbclid=IwAR367a64ZHwI7KNbKelYNJ4RPheBCJMBLO0BO_al6mALCvu6r7HEE3czjqA

Biden Mandates Vaccines for Workers, Saying, ‘Our Patience Is Wearing Thin’: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/us/politics/biden-mandates-vaccines.html

"We Are Always Looking at More We Can Do" - VIDEO Biden Regime Doesn't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates For Domestic Travel: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/always-looking-can-biden-regime-doesnt-rule-vaccine-mandates-domestic-travel-video/

Veritas Nazi Germany Style
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/just-part-ii-project-veritas-bombshell-covid-vaccine-recordings-fda-employee-feds-need-create-nazi-germany-style-registry-unvaccinated-americans-go-door-door-stab-eve/

Forcing toddler to put mask on: VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hPxawPNeN8

(Warning Explicit Language) Mma Fighter Sao Joao Has A Little Message For Biden And Deblasio: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiIRDhHZAam8/

Mets and Yankees Fans UNITE in chant as they leave Saturday’s Game:
https://t.me/c/1264095585/17238

The Big Apple is Awake!! https://twitter.com/RealCJJohnson1/status/1437579977948598273?s=20

KFC Auckland
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/report-two-men-arrested-smuggling-buckets-kfc-chicken-aukland-despite-strict-covid-lockdowns/

WATCH: 21-year old NCAA Golfer Has Severe Adverse Heart Condition Due To COVID Vaccine, Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-ncaa-golfer-severe-adverse-heart-condition-due-covid-vaccine-speaks-vaccine-mandates-video/

VBlog peppered with punk track 'My Life, My World' by The Virus: https://youtu.be/96bOSodpX6I
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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