© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never Submit! Never Tap Out! Never Say Uncle!
Follow
2
Share
Report
101 views • September 28, 2021
El Salvador Survey: https://dollarvigilante.com/elsalsurvey
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
They Are Trying To Get Us To Say “UNCLE”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1vzQxK1wro&;feature=share&fbclid=IwAR367a64ZHwI7KNbKelYNJ4RPheBCJMBLO0BO_al6mALCvu6r7HEE3czjqA
Biden Mandates Vaccines for Workers, Saying, ‘Our Patience Is Wearing Thin’: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/us/politics/biden-mandates-vaccines.html
"We Are Always Looking at More We Can Do" - VIDEO Biden Regime Doesn't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates For Domestic Travel: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/always-looking-can-biden-regime-doesnt-rule-vaccine-mandates-domestic-travel-video/
Veritas Nazi Germany Style
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/just-part-ii-project-veritas-bombshell-covid-vaccine-recordings-fda-employee-feds-need-create-nazi-germany-style-registry-unvaccinated-americans-go-door-door-stab-eve/
Forcing toddler to put mask on: VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hPxawPNeN8
(Warning Explicit Language) Mma Fighter Sao Joao Has A Little Message For Biden And Deblasio: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiIRDhHZAam8/
Mets and Yankees Fans UNITE in chant as they leave Saturday’s Game:
https://t.me/c/1264095585/17238
The Big Apple is Awake!! https://twitter.com/RealCJJohnson1/status/1437579977948598273?s=20
KFC Auckland
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/report-two-men-arrested-smuggling-buckets-kfc-chicken-aukland-despite-strict-covid-lockdowns/
WATCH: 21-year old NCAA Golfer Has Severe Adverse Heart Condition Due To COVID Vaccine, Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-ncaa-golfer-severe-adverse-heart-condition-due-covid-vaccine-speaks-vaccine-mandates-video/
VBlog peppered with punk track 'My Life, My World' by The Virus: https://youtu.be/96bOSodpX6I
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
They Are Trying To Get Us To Say “UNCLE”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1vzQxK1wro&;feature=share&fbclid=IwAR367a64ZHwI7KNbKelYNJ4RPheBCJMBLO0BO_al6mALCvu6r7HEE3czjqA
Biden Mandates Vaccines for Workers, Saying, ‘Our Patience Is Wearing Thin’: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/us/politics/biden-mandates-vaccines.html
"We Are Always Looking at More We Can Do" - VIDEO Biden Regime Doesn't Rule Out Vaccine Mandates For Domestic Travel: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/always-looking-can-biden-regime-doesnt-rule-vaccine-mandates-domestic-travel-video/
Veritas Nazi Germany Style
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/just-part-ii-project-veritas-bombshell-covid-vaccine-recordings-fda-employee-feds-need-create-nazi-germany-style-registry-unvaccinated-americans-go-door-door-stab-eve/
Forcing toddler to put mask on: VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hPxawPNeN8
(Warning Explicit Language) Mma Fighter Sao Joao Has A Little Message For Biden And Deblasio: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiIRDhHZAam8/
Mets and Yankees Fans UNITE in chant as they leave Saturday’s Game:
https://t.me/c/1264095585/17238
The Big Apple is Awake!! https://twitter.com/RealCJJohnson1/status/1437579977948598273?s=20
KFC Auckland
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/report-two-men-arrested-smuggling-buckets-kfc-chicken-aukland-despite-strict-covid-lockdowns/
WATCH: 21-year old NCAA Golfer Has Severe Adverse Heart Condition Due To COVID Vaccine, Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/watch-ncaa-golfer-severe-adverse-heart-condition-due-covid-vaccine-speaks-vaccine-mandates-video/
VBlog peppered with punk track 'My Life, My World' by The Virus: https://youtu.be/96bOSodpX6I
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.