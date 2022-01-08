Bone Broth Soup Immune Builder Cooking Recipe The Real Immune Builder Don't Believe Fake Imitation Boosters Out There

Bone Broth Soup Immune Builder Cooking Recipe







Psalms

Chapter 91

1He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.



2I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.



3Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.



4He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.



5Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;



6Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.



7A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.



8Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.



9Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;



10There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.



11For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.



12They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.



13Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.



14Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.



15He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.



16With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.