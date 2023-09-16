Tim Ballard Testifies Before Congress; Ashton Kutcher & Hollywood Get Exposed 9/15/23

Weekly News Report- It seems like God is exposing the child abusers this week and I say "It's about time!". The blockbuster film, The Sound of Freedom, takes center stage in Congress this week. Tim Ballard, whose amazing heroic efforts to save children are portrayed in the heart-wrenching film, testified before Congress this week as he BLASTS Joe Biden for allowing human trafficking to surge with the Border Crisis.
Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Danny Masterson from That 70's Show has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing women. His co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, are under fire for writing character letters for Danny- leading many to unearth disturbing old videos surrounding Kutcher, Danny, and Mila that paint a very dark predatory picture of these men who preyed on a very young 14 yr old Kunis. What did Danny Masterson's connections to Scientology play in his criminal behavior? Also, Ashton & Mila resigned from Thorn, their anti-trafficking organization.
The UAW, the United Auto Workers, have pulled the plug and gone on strike Friday at three plants owned by the Big Three automakers, which includes General Motors (GM), Stellantis, and Ford. This comes after the two sides could not reach a new labor deal on Thursday night as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
Wins! Great rulings on censorship in California while a federal judge has blocked part of a public health order that suspended the right to carry guns in public across New Mexico’s largest metro area, with criticism mounting and political divides widening over the Democratic governor’s action. All of that and much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!
