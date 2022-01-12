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It's Always About Control. Vaccination Status
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142 views • January 12, 2022
Taken from Telegram
They controlled everything! With the vaccination status, the vaccinated are totally controlled.
They will be connected to the monetary system the blockchain and crypto - currency so they can control everything who buys what where and how much!
Those who do not participate would be excluded from all amenities and social life!
Probably another reason why so many sell these vaccination cards!
They controlled everything! With the vaccination status, the vaccinated are totally controlled.
They will be connected to the monetary system the blockchain and crypto - currency so they can control everything who buys what where and how much!
Those who do not participate would be excluded from all amenities and social life!
Probably another reason why so many sell these vaccination cards!
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