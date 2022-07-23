New Lawsuits on Biden AND Fauci Corruption! PLUS Left Endangers Conservatives

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Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses two major lawsuits we filed about Hunter Biden's Secret Service travel/security costs as well as financial/employment information from the NIH relating to Dr. Anthony Fauci's spouse. PLUS--Tom reacts to Steve Bannon being found guilty of being in contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee.
Source - https://rumble.com/v1dagzr-new-lawsuits-on-biden-and-fauci-corruption-plus-left-endangers-conservative.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6