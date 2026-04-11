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THE GOLDEN AGE: The Wealth They Stole Is Being Returned
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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THE GOLDEN AGE: The Wealth They Stole Is Being Returned


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77o4vw-from-the-reawaken-tour-to-the-epstein-files-scott-mckay-on-being-targeted-v.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


They told you the world was scarce. They lied. The gold was hidden. The tunnels run for miles. And the only thing keeping humanity from paradise was the cabal that hoarded it all.


In this profound and visionary monologue, Scott McKay defines the Golden Age not as a political slogan but as a return to Eden. He reveals the architecture being dismantled: the corporations masquerading as governments, courts, and law enforcement—the entire enslavement system built on manufactured scarcity. And he exposes the staggering wealth hidden beneath our feet: tunnels from the Vatican to Jerusalem, stacked 60 meters wide and 40 meters high with gold for 150 miles. 650 C-5 Galaxy planeloads of repatriated treasure. Enough abundance to end poverty, disease, and starvation forever.


But the Golden Age isn't about Lamborghinis or Bentleys. McKay, who has known both poverty and wealth, explains the paradox: when you can easily have what you once craved, the craving disappears. What never loses its luster? The internal vibration. The Christ consciousness. The joy of laughter, the tears of happiness, the thrill of giving without recognition. This is the Golden Age. And it's closer than you think.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
christ consciousnessgolden age meaningenslavement architectureoriginal republic restorationplanet of abundancevatican tunnelsgold vaults 150 milesc5 galaxy repatriationayn rand happinessmaterial scarcity illusionjubilee celebrationhuman happiness purposerepatriated wealth distributioneden rebuildinghigh vibration experience
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