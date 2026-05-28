The Shift Toward Energy Abundance, an interview with James Martinez

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What happens when energy is no longer viewed through the lens of scarcity? Emerging conversations around decentralized power, water desalination, infrastructure, and next-generation energy systems are challenging long-held assumptions about economics, growth, and global resources. Some believe abundant, low-cost energy could reshape industries, agriculture, transportation, and even geopolitics in ways few are prepared for. Others question how realistic these ideas truly are. The latest interview explores the possibilities, concerns, and potential impact of a future built around energy abundance.
#EnergyFuture #Innovation #FutureTech #CleanEnergy #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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