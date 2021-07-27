The Evil of Incrementalism

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Links to stories discussed in the Video
Veterans Affairs to mandate COVID vaccine for health care personnel, first such mandate for federal agency
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/veterans-affairs-covid-vaccine-mandate-health-care-personnel
Australian MP Says Unvaccinated People “Need to be Controlled and Restricted”
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/26/australian-mp-says-unvaccinated-people-need-to-be-controlled-and-restricted/
There is a coordinated effort worldwide to bring in a Digital Identity and Social Credit System
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/26/there-is-a-coordinated-effort-worldwide-to-bring-in-a-digital-identity-and-social-credit-system/
CDC to reverse indoor mask policy, saying fully vaccinated people should wear them indoors in Covid hot spots
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/27/cdc-to-reverse-indoor-mask-policy-to-recommend-them-for-fully-vaccinated-people-in-covid-hot-spots.html
Our Video Mentioned in this Video
Do It For The Kids!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k7o0ys1d5Iag/
Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/
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